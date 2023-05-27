Runoff and rafting: A strong start in Fremont County

“Since we managed to be here before Memorial Day, we just slid right on in and we're gonna break in the guides,” said Jim and Brenda Jones.

The couple from Dallas, Texas plan to visit some relatives in Colorado as their road trip through the state, but first they opted for a stop at Raft Masters in Canon City, Colorado.

“Never pass up a good raft trip.”

Their enthusiasm matches the energy of the raft guides anticipating the summer season ahead.

“We're excited. All the employees are excited, everybody's excited to get out on the water,” said Raft Masters Owner, Will Colon.

There is added energy when water levels measured in cubic feet per second (CFS), reach a prime level for rapids.

“We're running about 18 to 1860 [CFS] which is about 150 feet from my favorite level where it's big and fun and rolling but not you know, we're not to that scary level,” said Colon.

Temperatures in Colorado have warmed more slowly than typical this spring which has resulted in a more gradual runoff from the snowpack.

Colon says it means there is still plenty of melting ahead to maintain the better-than-average rafting conditions.

____

