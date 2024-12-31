Royal Gorge Chamber acquires 1909 Denver and Rio Grande train station

CAÑON CITY — The Royal Gorge Chamber Alliance & Foundation announced they have purchased the historic 1909 Denver & Rio Grande train station.

The train station is located at the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 115.

The acquisition was finalized on December 23, and the Chamber says it marks an exciting new chapter for them and Fremont County.

The Chamber says securing this property demonstrates their commitment to Fremont County's history while catalyzing future economic and community growth.

According to the Chamber, the depot will be transformed into a hub for the following:



businesses

community members

tourists

The Chamber says they are doing strategic planning and seeking input from businesses and community members for what the depot's future will look like.

“We are excited about the opportunities the depot presents to our community,” said Rich Millard, President & CEO of the Royal Gorge Chamber Alliance & Foundation. “The Chamber is dedicated to reviving the depot and transforming it into a one- of-a-kind facility to serve businesses and individuals. We thank our investors to date and look forward to sharing more details in the new year.”

Updates and additional plans for the renovation will be shared in early 2025.

