Roundabout for a reason: Traffic redesign where two highways meet in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY — A roundabout is going in where Highway 50 and Highway 115 merge at the south end of Penrose in Fremont County.

“A safety improvement project mainly for the truck traffic that was coming eastbound on highway 50,” said Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Resident Engineer, Wayne Pittman.

It is also to improve traffic flow.

CDOT is investing nearly $3 million for the change,

It is at the top of the eastbound on and off ramps where drivers previously encountered a stop sign before they could turn left.

“There was enough of a queue backing up that there was actually traffic on 50. So, we are trying to reduce that conflict with the traffic waiting to be able to turn north,” said Pittman.

It is an expedited build and that comes with frequent changes to traffic flow.

The project started in March and it is on track for an early completion mid-summer.

___





Analysis: Taller Buildings in Downtown Could Have Sizable Economic Impact As debate continues on whether to limit building heights in downtown Colorado Springs, economists predict such large-scale projects would bring significant economic benefits to the region and downtown corridor. High-rise buildings and their economic impact on communities

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.