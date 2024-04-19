Roncalli STEM Academy in Pueblo will close at the end of the school year

PUEBLO, Colo. — Roncalli STEM Academy will close at the end of the school year, according to Pueblo School District 60 (D60).

On Thursday, the D60 Board of Education voted 3-2 to close the school because of a significant issue with the school's heating and air conditioning system.

The district says the two board members who voted against the closure were Vice President Kathy DeNiro and Brian Cisneros.

Before making their decision, the board heard a report containing the following:



District’s intended actions moving forward, including reassignment of Roncalli students to existing middle schools in a manner that supports their academic success and social-emotional wellness

welcoming activities at schools that will be receiving Roncalli students

the support of Roncalli staff in identifying and obtaining employment at other schools in the district

transportation opportunities

D60 says most of the STEM offerings at Roncalli will now be offered at Pueblo Academy of Arts. They also say other middle schools in Pueblo have enough seat space and staff to accommodate around 250 Roncalli students.

The assignment of Roncalli students will be based on new middle school boundaries, which the board also approved Thursday. Families have the option of participating in School Choice by visiting Pueblo School District 60's website.

D60 says while placement isn't guaranteed, Roncalli students will have priority since the school is closing.

Students with an IEP that are at Roncalli will be relocated to other schools within the district based on needs of the students and their current address. The district says case managers will be scheduling meetings with families.

“Our goal is to work directly with our families to ensure a smooth transition to their new school,” said Andy Burns, Executive Director of Student Support Services and Title IX Coordinator. “In the coming weeks, officials from schools receiving students from Roncalli will be getting in contact with our families, as well as hosting activities to help students and families learn about the school and assist with the transition. Please know that we are here for you and will be happy to assist in any way possible.”

