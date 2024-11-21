James Roland Bishop, builder of Bishop Castle passes away

PUEBLO — The Bishop family has recently announced that James (Jim) Roland Bishop, builder of Bishop Castle, has passed away.

Bishop reportedly passed on November 21 in Pueblo, surrounded by his loved ones.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Carter Chavez The famed Bishop Castle, located just northwest of Rye in the majestic Wet Mountains

The castle began its ever-evolving facade in 1971 which began as a 40-foot metal cylinder encased in stone. By 1972 Bishop was determined to build his castle and the project took shape, changing and continuing to grow through the years.

The castle is located north of Rye, Colorado, and features a fire-breathing dragon of stone and metal, is three stories of interior rooms, and soaring towers, and has views from above over the San Isabel National Forest.

Bishop would never charge visitors to visit the castle, it is unclear what will happen to the structure with Bishop's passing. Learn more here.

WATCH: The Man behind the legendary Bishop Castle

Man behind legendary Bishop Castle in need of adaptive wheelchair

___





City of Colorado Springs Shares Updates on William Palmer Statue Intersection Making a left turn. At the intersection around the William Palmer Statue in Colorado Springs, it's anything but straightforward. The city recently shared updates on what could be in store for the future, but we will have to wait and see. City shares update on potential changes to Nevada Ave and Platte Ave intersection

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.