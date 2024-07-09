Rodeo ready in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The best competitors in rodeo are en route to Colorado Springs for the Pikes Peak or Bust-NFR Open rodeo.

There is a lot going on at the Norris-Penrose Event Center to get ready for the week of rodeo ahead.

“They've been setting up for about three weeks around the arena,” said Rodeo General Manager, Cory Wall.

Prep work inside the arena happens in the days before the event.

The big screen for replays goes up, sponsor banners are hung, and supplies for concessions get stocked.

Everything in order a day in advance keeps the action moving for competitors and spectators on show day.

“From the time they sit down, hopefully it's a little bit before seven o'clock, because at 7pm we are hitting the arena with action,” said Wall.

