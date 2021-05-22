Rocky Mountain Vibes excited for opening night

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s time to play ball. The Rocky Mountain Vibes are hosting their Opening Night today at UCHealth Park. Professional baseball is back here in the Springs and the Rocky Mountain Vibes are excited for their opening night against Grand Junction. And it’s the first game here in two years due to the pandemic. Needless to say, the Vibes are making sure the fan experience will be a good one tonight.

I spoke with the Vibes Vice President, Keith Hodges and he told me rebounding from the pandemic has held its challenges but they’re just happy to be able to play ball this season.

But many fans might remember when this team was called the Sky Sox. The Vibes went through a long re-branding process years ago and in 2019, the team hosted its first season as the Rocky Mountain Vibes, with a toasted marshmallow as their mascot. That’s something you don’t see often in baseball but the Vibes wanted to resonate with Colorado fans and they thought, how better to do it than to symbol camping and the great outdoors? And tonight, they’re excited to be back on the field as the Vibes.

“It is the first Vibes baseball game in almost two years and 600 days. We are excited about this. We’re capping it off with huge fireworks show, to be expected on such a big night like this. But we’ve got a lot of unique things in place for the 2021 season and you’re going to find it all here at UC Health Park,” said Keith Hodges, Vice President of Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Something they’re doing tonight and all season is helping out homeless veterans by partnering with 719 Heroes through what they’re calling “Operation Step UP.”

Operation Step UP will help raise awareness of veteran transitional housing and services through the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center. Fans will be able to learn how they can help tonight at UC Health Park.

“We have found a very unique way to come together and help fight for our homeless veterans and find support services to help our Veterans who have served me and many others around the United States,” Hodges.

Operation Step Up also accepts donations for those who wish to help veterans in need. Tickets are still available for fans who wish to come out and support the Vibes tonight. The game is set to start at 6 p.m. against Grand Junction.

And if you do come tonight, the Vibes have expanded their food menu, so they’ll have some healthy options, along with those traditional ballpark hot dogs.

