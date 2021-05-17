Local real estate company creates intitiative to help homeless veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS — One local real estate company is looking to reduce the number homeless veterans in Southern Colorado, with the help of a community partnership.

Sellstate Alliance Realty, the Rocky Mountain Vibes, Mt. Carmel, and 719 Heroes, have partnered to start an initiative called 'Operation Step Up'. This initiative will help get homeless veterans into at least ten apartment units, where they can get job training and mental health resources. To do this, these agencies say they need the communities help.

"We as a population kind of overlook our homeless and we shouldn't," said Carrie Lukins, Co-Owner of Sellstate, 719 Heroes, and COS Network.

On May 22ND, at UCHealth Park, the Rocky Mountain Vibes, and all other agencies involved will host an open house to help generate the public's help.

We have to take care of our own, right where we live before we can make change anywhere else," said Lukins.

The agencies are also searching for more community partnerships to help make this initiative happen. For more information, contact Sellstate, at 719-358-8515.