Rocky Mountain State Games are underway in Colorado Springs this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — The Rocky Mountain State Games begin today and continue through the weekend across Colorado Springs!

The games are Colorado's largest multi-sport festival for athletes of all ages and athletic abilities. The Rocky Mountain State Games are for all walks of life, including those with physical disabilities, visual impairments, and intellectual disabilities.

The event is hosted by the Colorado Springs Sports Corp. Athletes from across the state will be competing this weekend.

The games feature over 30 sports that will be played across the Pikes Peak region this weekend. Below is a list of some of the sports that you will see:



Badminton

Baseball

Basketball

Cricket

Hockey

Pickleball

Powerlifting

Tennis

All of these sports will be played throughout the weekend all day, across various locations. For more information, visit the Rocky Mountain State Games Website.

