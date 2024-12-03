Rocky Mountain SER in Pueblo collecting toys for annual 'Season for Giving'

PUEBLO — A group in Pueblo wants to make sure kids have a Happy Holidays. Rocky Mountain SER is collecting toys for its annual 'Season for Giving' event happening on December 20.

The event usually helps out about 300 kids in Pueblo County each year.

"Its important that each child gets an opportunity to get a free gift each year," said Brandi Adakai with RMSER. "With Rocky Mountain SER, we make sure to help not only the little kids, but up to age 18."

If you want a list of gifts the group needs to help out of the kids, click here.

