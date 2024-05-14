Rocky Mountain National Park rangers searching for missing Colorado Springs man

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Rocky Mountain National Park rangers began a search effort on Monday for a missing Colorado Springs man.

The park says 23-year-old Lucas Macaj was reported overdue late Sunday night after he attempted to summit Longs Peak.

Monday morning, rangers confirmed his vehicle was still parked at the Longs Peak Trailhead. Macaj was last heard from around 1 p.m. Sunday when he texted a friend saying he was on the summit of Longs Peak. Storms moved through the park Sunday afternoon.

The park says Macaj started on the trailhead early Sunday morning via the Keyhole Route.

Macaj is likely wearing a dark colored top, tan or brown pants, khaki-colored boots, and a black backpack. Macaj is 5'9," 155 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Rocky Mountain National Park says search efforts Monday included the following:



air reconnaissance, focused on the Keyhole Route including The Ledges, The Trough, The Narrows, The Homestretch and the saddle between Longs Peak and Mount Meeker

a heat sensing fixed-wing flight

ground teams on the Longs Peak Trail to the Ledges on the Keyhole Route

Search efforts have also taken place on the Boulder Brook Trail, and park rangers are investigating.

If you have any information or may have seen Macaj, you are asked to contact the National Park Service Tip Line at 888-653-0009. You can also email nps_isb@nps.gov.

____

____

