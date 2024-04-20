Rocky Ford Police and Fire on the scene of an active fire Friday evening

ROCKY FORD, Colo. — The Rocky Ford Police Department and the Rocky Ford Fire Department are on the scene of an active fire Friday evening.

Police say the fire is near the intersection of 11th Street and Railroad Avenue, which is located near Rocky Ford Health Services. Police say its impacting 10th Street through 12th Street and the railroad through Maple Avenue.

Smoke is traveling southwest from the scene. Rocky Ford Police say if you have health concerns that are impacted by smoke, please stay inside. They ask that you avoid the area to allow responders to extinguish the fire.

It is unclear at this time how the fire started, or if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

