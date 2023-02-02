Road rage on the rise in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Road rage reports are on the rise in Colorado and troopers with Colorado State Patrol want all drivers aware.

“Our concern with road rage is that people are going to get hurt or killed,” said Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper, Gary Cutler.

State Patrol data shows calls for aggressive drivers surpassed calls for suspected impairment last year.

There were nearly 32,000 reports of road rage in 2022.

The number is up 4.5% from the previous year.

When confronted with road rage the best defense is choosing not to engage.

“Even if you're like, I don't know what I did, just accept that something has irritated the individual and go ahead and try to disengage vehicles, give distance, change lanes safely,” said Cutler.

If a driver feels threatened they should call 911.

If you witness a road rage situation that is not an immediate threat report it by dialing *CSP (*277).

