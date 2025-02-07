Road improvements coming to the north side of Pueblo next month

PUEBLO — Pueblo will be busy with road improvements this year. Street crews are making $5 million worth of improvements.
Most of the focus will be on the north end of the city and include portions of the following roads:
- Elizabeth Street
- West 29th Street
- Court Street
- Bonforte Boulevard
"The roads we are focusing on are arterial and collectors, so it affects a lot of the people in our city (because) these are roads that everybody uses," said Andrew Hayes with Pueblo Public Works.
Work should start in late March and go through October.
Union workers at King Soopers stores in Pueblo are set to go on strike on Friday
The announcement came from Local 7 President Kim Kordova on Thursday during a news conference, according to Scripps News Denver.
