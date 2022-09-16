Road closures around town due to this weekend's events

EL PASO COUNTY — Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and Greater El Paso County will have certain road access limited and trails closed this weekend due to certain events taking place around the city this weekend.

Here is a detailed interactive map of this weekend's closures.

Fiestas Patrias will be taking place this Saturday in downtown Colorado Springs. The free event celebrates the Hispanic origins of the city.

The event will be taking place from 7:00 am - 7:00 pm from Tejon to Colorado Avenue.

Another large event bringing in crowds from all over the world is the International Association of Fire Fighters Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial. This year guests that have not previously been able to attend due to the Pandemic will be here for the 2022 ceremony.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Pikes Peak Marathon will be taking place, limiting access to the Pikes Peak Highway in the early morning as well as affecting the Manitou Incline. Access will be limited to the afternoon on Saturday and completely closed on Sunday.

You can find a breakdown of the times and places that will experience closures below:

Tejon

Fiestas Patrias Closed 7:00 am - 9:00 pm Saturday, 9/17 Closed from Colorado Avenue to Costilla Street

Fallen Firefighter Memorial Friday 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm Closed from Cimarron Street to Moreno Avenue Saturday 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm Closed from Pikes Peak to Colorado Avenue



Rolling closure at various locations Saturday 9:45 am - 11:00 am

Fallen Firefighter Memorial Eagle Rock Road to S. Nevada Avenue Nevada Avenue to Garden of the Gods Road I25 from Garden of the Gods Road to Highway 24 Highway 24 from I25 to Union Boulevard Union Boulevard to Pikes Peak Avenue Pikes Peak Avenue to Memorial Park



Pikes Peak Ascent

Pikes Peak Highway Closed Saturday, 9/17 until 10:00 am Reservations can be made here



Manitou Incline

Closed from 6 am -9 am Saturday due to the Ascent 9/17 Closed all day Sunday 9/18 due to the Pikes Peak Marathon



_____

