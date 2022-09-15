2022 IAFF Fallen Firefighter Memorial this weekend in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the first time since the pandemic's start, firefighters from across the world will gather in Colorado Springs to memorialize those lost due to service to their communities.

This weekend will mark the 2022 IAFF Fire Fighter Memorial and it will be a big one as the International Association of Fire Fighters is inviting all the families impacted by cancellations in 2020 and 2021 to join in person for the event.

The names of 469 fallen firefighters will be added to the Memorial Wall of Honor at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs, including the names of those lost in the line of duty during 2020 and 2021.

On the Memorial Wall of Honor, you will find the names of all members whose deaths are considered in the line of duty, whether on the scene or those who succumbed to occupational illnesses such as heart disease, cancer, and suicide. The names of 8,652 firefighters, dating back to 1918, are featured in a series of polished granite stones

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 17.

For more information about the IAFF and the memorial service. Here is a full agenda and timeline of the weekend ceremonies.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.