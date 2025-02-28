Risley International Academy in Pueblo receiving STEM research grant

PUEBLO — A boost in funding is coming to the science program at one school in Pueblo. Risley International Academy received a $2,000 STEM research grant from the Society for Science.

The school will use the money to buy equipment, including the following:



an electron microscope

a tesla coil

a generator

"We're definitely excited about what's getting ready to happen here at our school and the turn around that we're getting ready to see with the new grants and the new opportunities that we have, we're really going to be able to help our students out greatly on this end of town," said Byan Wood, an Eighth Grade Science Teacher at Risley International Academy.

The school will use the equipment for the following:



science fair projects

bacteria research

engineering designs

