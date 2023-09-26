Risk or reward? Prescribed burn on Pike National Forest

EL PASO COUNTY — A large plume of smoke got a lot of attention as it rose above the Pike National Forest on the border of El Paso and Teller Counties during the last week of September.

“This is not a wildfire. This is a prescribed fire,” said District Ranger, Carl Bauer.

Some call this a controlled fire.

Basically, it is a legal fire set on purpose after extensive planning for safety.

“Know that we're doing prescribed fires and that it's going to help us in the future before a wildfire comes,” said Bauer.

The intentional burn comes after years without any prescribed burns on the Pike National Forest.

The return falls within the new U.S. Forest Service Wildfire Crisis Strategy.

“Congress is allocating additional funding above our normal funding to do fuels reduction work on the forest. And this work today is part of that,” said Bauer.

The intent of fire set on purpose is a healthier forest that is less prone to devastating wildfire.

Bauer said, “Try to reduce the fuels that are available to any future wildfire. It will also allow firefighters more time and other options on how to react to future wildfire.”

Over three days close to 2,000 acres will be treated with fire.

An additional goal is to show the public that risk with this kind of treatment is minimized with the intent of a healthier forest and lower wildfire risk.

