Rising leaders: The journeys of U.S. Air Force Academy Cadets

Spencer Caceres: A journey of dedication, leadership, and camaraderie at the U.S. Air Force Academy

For Spencer Caceres, his time at the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) has been a journey of self-discovery, resilience, and teamwork.

Growing up in Tampa, Florida, Caceres’s interest in the military started in middle school, sparked by his exposure to Army ROTC and JROTC.

However, it wasn’t just the idea of joining the military that drew him to the Academy, it was the combination of tough academics and leadership development that made him want to be part of something bigger.

“I knew it was going to be tough, but that’s exactly why I wanted to join,” said Caceres, speaking candidly about the challenges of life at USAFA.

Being away from home and balancing demanding academics with a rigorous military schedule tested him in ways he never imagined. But for Caceres, it was all worth it.

“It was tough, but looking back, I’m glad I stuck with it,” he reflected.

The Academy, he admits, isn’t something you can do alone. The friendships and the support network he found at USAFA were crucial.

“You can’t do it alone. You have to rely on the people around you,” he shared, recognizing that the bond he built with fellow cadets played a big role in his growth as a leader and a person.

A big part of Caceres’s journey was a two-year mission trip to Mexico City, where he not only immersed himself in a new culture, but also learned Spanish.

That trip didn’t just change his perspective, it also inspired him to minor in Spanish at the Academy.

“I like to keep my doors open,” he said, showing that he’s always looking for ways to expand his horizons and grow.

Behind his strong leadership skills is a deep sense of faith and family values, something Caceres credits to his upbringing.

“My parents grounded me in faith, trust, responsibility and accountability. Those values have shaped who I am today,” he explained.

One of Caceres’s most memorable challenges at the Academy was a brutal military exercise called "Coolex."

“It was cold, I was starving, and I was tired,” he recalled, describing the physical and mental toll it took.

But as a leader, Caceres knew it was his job to motivate his team and keep their spirits high through the ordeal.

“It was tough, but that’s where I realized my strength as a leader,” he said.

Looking ahead, Caceres is excited about the next chapter in his career. He’s headed to Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma for pilot training, with hopes of flying C-130s and specializing in combat search and rescue.

“That’s my dream,” he said with enthusiasm.

Caceres’s advice for those considering the Academy?

“It’s humbling, and it’s tough, but, you can’t do it alone," said Caceres. "Rely on the people around you. Build those friendships, and look outward, not inward.”

When graduation day comes, Caceres plans to unwind with his family in Switzerland for a well-deserved break.

“After all this hard work, it’s time for some relaxation,” he laughed.

Madison Ruth Campbell: Engineering dreams and leadership at the Air Force Academy

Madison Ruth Campbell’s path to USAFA was all about finding a place where she could balance her passion for engineering with her desire to serve her country.

Growing up in North Carolina and Texas, Campbell knew the Academy was the perfect spot for her to achieve her educational goals in aeronautical engineering while developing the leadership skills she knew would be important for her future.

“The Academy offers one of the best aeronautical engineering programs in the country,” she said. “And the opportunity to grow into the best leader I can be here is unmatched.”

But getting to the Academy wasn’t a straight line for Campbell. After not being accepted initially, she was offered a spot in the Falcon Foundation program, which gave her a year at another military institution to prepare.

“That prep year was one of the best things that happened to me,” she explained. “I was more ready for the Academy than I ever would have been if I had gone straight out of high school.”

For Campbell, leadership is about more than just personal achievements.

“I used to think leadership was all about me and my own qualities,” she shared. “Now I know it’s about the people around you and how you lift them up to be better.”

Her experience at the Academy helped her learn that leadership is about serving others, supporting your team, and always putting people first.

After graduation, Campbell plans to attend Notre Dame Law School to become a Judge Advocate General (JAG) officer.

“I want to help people and advocate for them,” she said. “In the long run, I hope to work with international allies through NATO or other organizations, supporting legal systems around the world.”

Along the way, Campbell has also embraced opportunities to explore things beyond her major, like AI ethics and its role in warfare.

“Being able to work with faculty on something so cutting-edge has been amazing,” she said of her research opportunities.

Her advice to those about to start their own journey at the Academy?

“Be humble, be kind, and be confident," said Campbell. "Give it your all every day, but never forget, there’s always something you can learn from the people around you.”

Corinne Hanson: Finding strength and community at USAFA

Corinne Hanson, from Covington, Georgia, never imagined she’d end up at USAFA. Originally drawn to the idea of a free college education and guaranteed career, Hanson applied to USAFA, but didn’t get in right away. Instead, she was offered a spot at the Prep School, a decision that, in hindsight, became one of the best things that could have happened to her.

“That year at Prep turned out to be one of the greatest experiences of my life,” said Hanson, reflecting on the lessons she learned and the personal growth she underwent during that time. “It was where I really found myself.”

At USAFA, Hanson quickly discovered that the Academy was more than just a place for academic and military training, it was a community.

“Being surrounded by people who strive for excellence helped me realize my own potential,” she shared.

While the journey wasn’t easy, particularly being so far from home, Hanson found comfort in the friendships she built.

“I miss my family, but the people here have become my family,” she said, highlighting the deep bonds she formed with her peers.

During her time at the Academy, Hanson’s career goals evolved.

“At first, I thought I wanted to be a pilot,” she said. “But after going through the Academy’s airmanship programs, I realized aviation was still my passion, but just not as a pilot.”

Now, Hanson is excited to be graduating as a Combat Systems Officer, a role that will take her to Florida for training after graduation.

“If I hadn’t come here, I’d probably still be at Georgia State University, planning to become a forensic pathologist,” reflected Hanson. “I can’t even imagine how different my life would be.”

Her advice for new cadets?

“Take time for yourself," said Hanson. "USAFA is demanding, but if you don’t take care of your own well-being, it gets harder as time goes on.”

Karell Washington: Following a dream with legacy and leadership

Karell Washington’s journey to USAFA started when he was just 12 years old. During a family road trip to visit several service academies including USAFA, Washington decided that this was where he wanted to be. “

My dad, who was in the Air Force, took us to West Point, Annapolis, and the Air Force Academy. I loved the campuses, and it became my dream,” he said.

Now, after four years of rigorous training, Washington is ready to graduate. Leaving home was a big sacrifice, but one that Washington feels was worth it.

“Being away from family is hard, but it’s for my future,” he shared, reflecting on his decision to attend the Academy.

Washington is pursuing a major in Civil Engineering, a passion that has grown over the years.

“Since freshman year, I knew I wanted to be involved in engineering. I hope to join the APE team and work on building runways around the world,” he said with a smile.

The academic challenges were tough, especially in courses like differential equations. “It was hard, but I sought help and pushed through. You just have to put in the work,” explained Washington.

As they graduate from the USAFA, they carry with them invaluable lessons of resilience, teamwork and leadership. Their journeys are a powerful reminder that the path to success is not always easy, but with dedication and a strong support system, the future is theirs to shape.

