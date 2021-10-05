Rising food prices increasing demand at food banks

COLORADO SPRINGS — Many are experiencing sticker shock when shopping for groceries. Prices are on the rise. It is adding to demand at local food banks.

"We have absolutely seen an uptick every single month that we've been open," said Corey Almond with Catholic Charities, Marion House Marketplace. The Marketplace is a new addition to services at the Marion House. It is set up like a small grocery store, only items are free. Since opening less than a year ago, more days and hours have been added to meet demand.

“Food is becoming more expensive and certainly people are feeling It,” said Care & Share Food Bank, CEO, Lynne Telford. Care & Share distributes food to more than 250 food banks across Southern Colorado.

As food bank leaders take on the challenge of helping more people, they are also dealing with the rising cost of food. "We're finding that truckloads of food are going up by thousands of dollars," said Telford.

Add in gas prices as high as they have been in years. "Even when food is donated, we pay for the transportation,” said Telford, “So everything is getting more expensive." The situation cannot be ignored. It requires searching for deals, finding ways to be more efficient, and hoping generous donations continue. “We will do what we need to do,” said Telford.