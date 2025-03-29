Retired volunteers help seniors navigate tax season at Fountain Library

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tax season can be stressful, especially for those navigating complex financial documents.

To help alleviate some of that stress, a group of retired volunteers at Fountain Library are stepping in to lend a hand.

Each Wednesday and Saturday, these volunteers are assisting individuals with tax filing, offering their expertise at no cost to those in need.

Judith Anderson, an AARP volunteer at Fountain Library, has been a part of this initiative for over a decade.

Having spent years working in accounting and finance, Anderson's interest in tax preparation grew after her retirement. She found herself eager to learn how taxes were filed and, most importantly, whether they were being done correctly.

“My husband was retired law enforcement, and he had some entitlements that we were not receiving. That really motivated me to want to do our own taxes,” said Anderson.

Now, 11 years later, she continues to dedicate her time to helping others navigate their financial responsibilities.

One of the individuals who has benefited from Anderson’s assistance is Latricia Williams. Over the past five years, Williams has filed her taxes with the help of Anderson at the library.

"I wouldn't understand how to really go about doing it because I don't know what you can deduct and what you're not supposed to deduct. So, it's very confusing now, but they are patient enough to explain (it) to you as you go."

Williams credits Anderson with supporting her through various life changes, from renting her first home to coping with the loss of her husband.

“When we started this journey, I was renting a house, and that was a big issue. It took a miracle to get everything worked out,” said Williams.

In 2024, volunteers at the library helped nearly 1,700 people file their tax returns.

Anderson points out that many of the individuals they assist have low incomes and would otherwise struggle to afford professional tax preparation services.

By offering this free service, volunteers help save their clients money, which can often be redirected toward other essential needs, such as groceries or utilities.

Through her years of volunteering, Anderson has also noticed a significant gap in knowledge about state-specific benefits, like the Senior Income Housing Credit and Homestead Exemption.

“Even if people don’t owe federal taxes, they may still be eligible for state benefits, which is a huge plus because sometimes it could be $1,000 that they get back,” said Anderson.

Volunteers at Fountain Library, along with their counterparts at Library 21C and Sand Creek Library, will continue to offer free tax preparation services for all ages and incomes until April 10.

Seniors and other community members are encouraged to schedule an appointment to take advantage of this invaluable service.

For more information on how to set up an appointment or to find the nearest participating library, click here.

