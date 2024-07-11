Results of this year's Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Here's a look at results from this year's Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at the Norris-Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs.

Below are the results from the first night:

Bareback

1. Weston M. Timberman, Columbus, Montana - 83.5 points on Shade Tree

2. Strawbs Jones, Clermont, AU - 82 points

3. Donny Proffit, Diamondville, WY - 79 points

4. Kade Sonnier, Carencro, LA - 77.5 points

Breakaway Roping

1. Bethany Ferguson, Hopkinsville, KY - 3.7 seconds

2. Christi Braudrick, Caddo, OK - 3.9 seconds

3. Jackie Crawford, Stephenville, TX - 4.2 seconds

4. Jenna Dallyn, Nanton AB - 4.4 seconds

Steer Wrestling

1. Jacob Talley, Ketchie, LA - 3.8 seconds

2. Fenton Nelsen, Marshall, MO - 4.6 seconds

3. Dalton Massey, Hermiston, OR - 4.7 seconds

4. Stephen Culling, Canada - 6.7 seconds

Team Roping

1. Manny Egusquinza Jr., Hico, TX / Evan Arnold, Stephenville, TX - 5.3 seconds

2. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, OR / Tyler Worley, Berryville, AR - 5.5 seconds

3. Clayton Van Aken, Yoder, WY / Cullen Teller, Ault, CO - 5.6 seconds

4. Grady Prescott Quam, Crossfield, AB / Denim Clinton Ross, Botha, AB - 11.7 seconds

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Ira Dickinson, Rock Springs, WY - 84.5 points on 133 Red Foley

2. Kody Rinehart, Rienzi, MS - 84 points

3. Tanner Butner, Daniel, WY - 82 points

4. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, TX - 79.5 points

Tie-Down Roping

1. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, OK - 8.9 seconds

2. John Douch, Huntsville, TX - 9.5 seconds

3. J.D. McCuistion - Estes Park, CO - 10.9 seconds

4. Ben Ayre, Glendive MT - 12.3 seconds

Barrel Racing

1. Emily Beisel, Weatherford, OK - 17.03 seconds

2. Ashely Castleberry Montgomery, TX - 17.06 seconds

2. Megan McLeod-Sprague, Marsing, ID - 17.06 seconds

4. Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks, MT - 17.22 seconds

Bull Riding

1. Cole Wagner, Valier, MT - 82.5 points on 710 Sharp Dressed Man

2. Coy Pollmeier, Fort Scott, KS - 82 points

3. Michael Louis Caruso, Pilesgrove, NJ - 81.5 points

4. Cody McElroy, Gravel Switch, KY - 81 points

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story with results throughout the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

___





Pueblo Native To Be Inducted Into The ProRodeo Hall of Fame Pueblo native J.D. Yates is among this year's inductees into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. He's been competing in rodeo for close to 50 years. Pueblo native inducted into the Rodeo Hall of fame

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.