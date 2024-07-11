Watch Now
Results of this year's Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo in Colorado Springs

Marcus Cocova/KOAA
The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo in Colorado Springs features big events, family fun, and plenty of fellowship with proceeds helping our active duty military community.
Posted at 7:14 PM, Jul 10, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS — Here's a look at results from this year's Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at the Norris-Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs.

Below are the results from the first night:

Bareback

1. Weston M. Timberman, Columbus, Montana - 83.5 points on Shade Tree

2. Strawbs Jones, Clermont, AU - 82 points
3. Donny Proffit, Diamondville, WY - 79 points
4. Kade Sonnier, Carencro, LA - 77.5 points

Breakaway Roping

1. Bethany Ferguson, Hopkinsville, KY - 3.7 seconds
2. Christi Braudrick, Caddo, OK - 3.9 seconds
3. Jackie Crawford, Stephenville, TX - 4.2 seconds
4. Jenna Dallyn, Nanton AB - 4.4 seconds

Steer Wrestling

1. Jacob Talley, Ketchie, LA - 3.8 seconds
2. Fenton Nelsen, Marshall, MO - 4.6 seconds
3. Dalton Massey, Hermiston, OR - 4.7 seconds
4. Stephen Culling, Canada - 6.7 seconds

Team Roping

1. Manny Egusquinza Jr., Hico, TX / Evan Arnold, Stephenville, TX - 5.3 seconds
2. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, OR / Tyler Worley, Berryville, AR - 5.5 seconds
3. Clayton Van Aken, Yoder, WY / Cullen Teller, Ault, CO - 5.6 seconds
4. Grady Prescott Quam, Crossfield, AB / Denim Clinton Ross, Botha, AB - 11.7 seconds

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Ira Dickinson, Rock Springs, WY - 84.5 points on 133 Red Foley
2. Kody Rinehart, Rienzi, MS - 84 points
3. Tanner Butner, Daniel, WY - 82 points
4. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, TX - 79.5 points

Tie-Down Roping

1. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, OK - 8.9 seconds
2. John Douch, Huntsville, TX - 9.5 seconds
3. J.D. McCuistion - Estes Park, CO - 10.9 seconds
4. Ben Ayre, Glendive MT - 12.3 seconds

Barrel Racing

1. Emily Beisel, Weatherford, OK - 17.03 seconds
2. Ashely Castleberry Montgomery, TX - 17.06 seconds
2. Megan McLeod-Sprague, Marsing, ID - 17.06 seconds
4. Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks, MT - 17.22 seconds

Bull Riding

1. Cole Wagner, Valier, MT - 82.5 points on 710 Sharp Dressed Man
2. Coy Pollmeier, Fort Scott, KS - 82 points
3. Michael Louis Caruso, Pilesgrove, NJ - 81.5 points
4. Cody McElroy, Gravel Switch, KY - 81 points

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story with results throughout the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

