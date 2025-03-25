PUEBLO — A resource in Pueblo that provides free showers for people needs your help. Pueblo Cooperative Care is trying to raise $15,000 for its mobile shower program.

The leader of the group says that would be enough money to have the program run through the summer. Not only does the group provide showers, it brings other resources to people as well.

"We have people that are going out, looking for employment, looking for housing, and getting a haircut, getting a shower, getting cleaned up just assists them in being able to do that," said Stephanie Walker with Pueblo Cooperative Care.

Pueblo Cooperative Care says people have used the mobile showers at least 8,000 times over the past two years. If you want to donate, visit Pueblo Cooperative Care Center's Facebook page.

___





Suspicious death investigation south of Colorado Springs now considered a homicide The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a suspicious death is now being investigated as a homicide. Suspicious death investigation south of Colorado Springs now considered a homicide

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.