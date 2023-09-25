Residents of Ute Pass invited to participate in an evacuation exercise by El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — Emergency management officials are holding an evacuation exercise this October for several communities within Ute Pass.

According to the county, residents of the Town of Green Mountain Falls, Chipita Park, and Cascade will have the opportunity to participate if they desire. The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management will host the exercise, giving their first responders and you valuable practice in evacuation procedures.

The Office of Emergency Management says that on the morning of October 7th, anyone who has signed up for Peak Alerts will receive a pre-planned evacuation notice that will direct them to a simulated evacuation center. Once evacuated, there will be demonstrations and information about emergency shelters, as well as information about other evacuation support agencies and services.

The deadline to register is September 25th, or when capacity is reached. You can sign up here.

