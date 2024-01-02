Rescue Run: Record year helps El Paso County Search and Rescue

EL PASO COUNTY — A record number of people signed up for the 2024 Rescue Run.

The New Year’s Day tradition is a fundraiser for El Paso County Search and Rescue.

“1076 people this year, which is our biggest number ever for pre-registered people,” said Teresa Taylor with El Paso County Search and Rescue.

The subtitle for the race says—rain, snow, or 20 below.

Runners and organizers are happy that part of the event is absent this year.

“I am so glad that it's warm like this. I was not excited about 20 below,” said runner, Mary Elizabeth Fabian.

Some of the entrants are running for fun.

Plenty more are running as part of a fitness journey.

“[I] grew up with a statement, ‘How you start on New Year's Day is how you spend your year,’ so I'm running,” said Fabian.

Then there is a pack of runners first over the start line who are racing for time.

Carter Bergeron finished first in the 5K race.

He crossed the finish line in just over 27 minutes.

And with humor in his tone said, “Undefeated in 2024. I feel good about that.”

Every runner and walker is appreciated and important to the El Paso County Search and Rescue team.

“El Paso County Search and Rescue is an all-volunteer organization. We are totally nonprofit. And we are self-funded,” said Taylor.

The entry fees and donations from the record number of runners in 2024 are a boost to the Search and Rescue budget.

El Paso County Search and Rescue is one the busiest rescue groups in the state.

The growth of both tourists and new residents to the area also increases rescue missions.

“We're here to help people, whether you've lived here all your life or you've come from elsewhere. Nobody intends to go out and have a problem. But if you do, we'll be there for you. That's what we do,” said Taylor.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.