Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado files for divorce campaign confirms

Colorado's District 3 Rep. Lauren Boebert has filed for divorce, according to her Press Secretary. Boebert and her husband, Jayson, had been married for 20 years.

The Press Secretary sent the following statement from Boebert to News5:

It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband. I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process. I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult. This is truly about irreconcilable differences. I do not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of respect for our children and will continue to work hard to represent the people of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

The District 3 Rep. from Rifle represents Pueblo and part of the Western Slope. Boebert and Jayson have four sons together.

____

