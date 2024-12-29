Reported shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A reported shooting was under investigation Saturday night in Colorado Springs.

Police tell News5 they received a call at about 8:16 p.m. for a shooting in the area of the Powell Point Apartments. The complex is near N. Carefree Circle and Tutt Boulevard.

The last time we checked in with police, two people had been detained and there was no known danger to the public. At least one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to police.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.





