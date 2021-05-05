Watch
Report of kitten possibly thrown from vehicle on I-25 through Colorado Springs

Animal law enforcement is investigating a case of a kitten being thrown from a vehicle on I-25 in Colorado Springs.
Posted at 8:12 PM, May 04, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — An investigation is underway into a report of a kitten dangled and then thrown from a vehicle moving fast down Interstate 25 through Colorado Springs. If true and if a suspect is found felony animal abuse charges could possibly be considered.

Animal Law Enforcement and Colorado Springs Police responded to a stretch of northbound I-25 where the caller said the incident happened. "They did locate a dead kitten at the scene," said Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Animal Law Enforcement Operations Manager, Josh Holland.

So far, there is the one witness. The description is a silver or gold Ford Escape type vehicle. Investigators need more information on the May 2nd incident. "Even if it's a different color [car] potentially, if they saw anyone dangling a cat out of a car window northbound on I-25 Sunday around 12:30, we would ask them to please call our Animal Law Enforcement dispatch center at 719-302-8798,” said Holland. A lot of drivers were on the road Sunday afternoon and there is a good chance somebody saw something, but may not have realized what they were witnessing.

