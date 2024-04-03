Rep. Lauren Boebert recovering from emergency surgery, diagnosed with May-Thurner Syndrome

COLORADO — Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert is recovering after having an emergency surgery Tuesday morning, according to her campaign.

The surgery happened in order to remove a blood clot in her upper left leg. Boebert was admitted to the hospital Monday afternoon after experiencing severe pain and swelling in her leg.

Doctors then discovered Boebert had May-Thurner Syndrome, which is a rare condition that disrupts blood flow.

Rep. Boebert says she is looking forward to make a full recovery and getting back to work in Congress.

Rep. Boebert's campaign released the following statement after the surgery:

Yesterday afternoon, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was admitted to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland after experiencing severe swelling in her upper left leg. After undergoing a CT Scan, doctors found an acute blood clot and diagnosed her with May-Thurner Syndrome, which is a rare condition that disrupts blood flow. An exact cause is unknown, but dehydration, travel, and extended periods of sitting have all been identified as potential factors in causing symptoms of May-Thurner Syndrome. Women between the ages of 20 and 45 who have given birth are also more likely to have May-Thurner Syndrome.

Doctors recommended and scheduled a surgery, which was successfully completed this morning, to remove the clot and insert a stent that will address the Congresswoman's symptoms. After taking time to rest as recommended by doctors, she is expected to make a full recovery with no significant concerns for her long-term health and no hindrance to her ability to perform her duties as a Congresswoman.

“I want to thank Dr. Rebecca Bade and the entire team at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies for their great care and providing helpful insight on my recent diagnosis,” said Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. “I'm looking forward to making a full recovery and getting back to Congress to continue fighting for Colorado."

“We successfully performed surgery on the Congresswoman this morning and expect her to make a full recovery,” said Dr. Bade, a hospitalist at the hospital. “Patients with May-Thurner Syndrome who undergo the procedure to restore blood flow are able to live and work just as they have in the past after a brief recovery.”

____

____

