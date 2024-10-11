Renewable energy group asks Xcel Energy to used cleaner energy at Comanche

PUEBLO — Xcel Energy will present its plans for the future of the Pueblo Comanche Coal Power Plant next week.

But before that presentation in front of the Public Utilities Commission, a group in Pueblo shared what it wants Xcel to do with the plant.

The renewable energy group, Mothers Out Front, gathered outside the Pueblo County Courthouse Thursday asking Xcel for a cleaner energy source to be used at Comanche.

"We're urging Xcel and the Public Utilities Commission to make responsible decisions and invest in more renewables for Pueblo and stay away from false climate solutions like fossil,... gas and nuclear," said Jamie Valdez with Mother's Out Front.

Xcel is set to phase out the coal units at the Comanche station by the start of 2031.

