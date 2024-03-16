Removing snow for St. Pat's Parade and Switchbacks home opener

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Switchbacks social media call for help at Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs was answered by several dozen volunteers.

“The Switchbacks needed fans to help them shovel out the snow. And I was just like, 'Well, I have a shovel and work didn't call me in today so I can do this,” said Volunteer, Michael Wood.

The Switchbacks home opener is on the agenda for Saturday and a multi-day storm ending Friday left the field and stadium under a deep layer of heavy snow.

Ground crews faced an impossible task.

“We kind of thought of the Bills, the NFL team, they reached out to their supporters during the playoffs to get all the snow cleared and they got it done. They had their game. So we thought what the heck, why not we, you know, try the same thing,” said Garrett Daulong with Switchbacks FC.

It is a similar snow scenario just blocks away on Tejon Street.

“This is the 40th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade,” said Parade Chair, John O’Donnell.

It is one of the most anticipated events of the year.

A lot of snow has to be moved away from the parade route and 5K run course.

Downtown businesses pitched in early with loaders and shovels.

City crews are making regular passes with plows.

“They'll be working until probably right before the parade tomorrow,” said O’Donnell.

The 5K starts at 10:00 a.m., the parade begins at noon, and there is a 6:00 p.m. start time for the Switchbacks.

____

