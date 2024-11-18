Remembrance for crash victims in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — For World Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims, some Colorado Springs community members urged change.

Sunday morning, a group including families of several road crash victims gathered on the steps of City Hall to remember their loved ones and call for more to be done to city roads.

“I want to see kids able to walk on the streets, feel safe, going to activities, going to school, and not being afraid for their life when they step outside their door every morning," said Alyssa Furia, a crash victim.

This event, organized by People Center COS, included a moment of silence. Guests were invited to read from a list of sixty names. That list was comprised of people who died since December 2023 due to fatal road crashes.

"Why wait for it to happen to you in order for it to impact you, in order for you to care about it?" said Bobbie Romero, who lost her father at a crash at the Palmer Statue intersection.

Event organizers say a memorial will be placed at every intersection where someone was killed since December 2023.

Collectively, the group called for more attention to road safety. Two areas where they said they would like to see improvement are in school areas and at the intersection of Platte and Nevada, which is where the Palmer Statue is located.

"Why wouldn't you just care about it? We live with pedestrians and bicyclists and not everyone's just in a car where you feel safe," said Laura Furia, Alyssa's mother.

