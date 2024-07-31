Remembering Riley Whitelaw and her legacy that lives on

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs mom is trying to continue her daughter's legacy by giving back to local art students. Riley Whitelaw was 17 years old when she was killed while working at a Colorado Springs Walgreens in June 2022, but Riley’s story encompasses way beyond how she died. Riley’s mom, Courtenay Whitelaw, is working to keep her daughter's memory alive.

On Saturday August 3, Courtenay will host Riley’s “Schools Out For Summer” Community Benefit. It will take place at The Public House at The Alexander off North Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs. All of the proceeds will be donated to the Riley I Whitelaw Memorial Fund.

“We don't want her to be remembered for what happened to her. We want her to be remembered for all of the things that she is and was because those are the more important qualities of her.” Whitelaw said.

Courtenay is using her daughter's artist inspiration to give back to the community.

“It's important for us to give back and to really show that kids matter,” Whitelaw said. “To really show that kids matter because I think sometimes kids feel like they're not seen and this is a way for us to instill in kids that we see the good that you do.”

In honor of Riley and her passion for the arts, Courtenay founded The Riley I Whitelaw Memorial Fund .

“I do it for my kid, while also helping other kids,” Whitelaw said.

The fund gives scholarships and grants to high school seniors who want to pursue performing and visual arts. The scholarships are given to Air Academy students because it is the school Riley went to. The fund also gives art grants to students. This year, they also added a district wide scholarship.

“One day we hope to expand it to a city wide scholarship,” Whitelaw said.

Riley was in the Air Academy High School’s color guard and was a talented artist. Many of her paintings remain on display throughout her home.

“It's heartwarming to see the students that apply, and how similar they are to Riley and we pick students that are just like her,” Whitelaw said.

Riley’s mom said it is hard for her to describe her daughter in just a few words.

“Because until you got to meet her those words don't do her justice. That's been hard for me. I don't have a perfect word for who she encompasses or who she is, because there are no words like perfect enough for who she is,” Whitelaw said.

She said oftentimes people would refer to Riley as an old soul.

“Just a kind human, always a joy to be around, always willing to help others, smart, witty, quiet, a quiet leader,” Whitelaw said.

The message “Kindness Matters” serves as the motto for the Riley I Whitelaw Memorial Fund.

“Living Riley kind and always remember, you can choose to be kind, or you can choose to be mean and it's better to be kind,” Whitelaw said.

On Tuesday, friends helped put together the silent auction baskets for this year's benefit.

“We have our silent auction, which is going to be big, lots of pretty amazing gifts that you can get for people. We've got power pedals from SRM. We've got a signed jersey by Randy Gradishar. We've got a baseball bat from Todd Helton, baseballs from the Colorado Rockies that have been signed by several different team members. So lots of things to come look at and make bids on and just have a good time with one another,” Whitelaw said.

The majority of these items were donated.

“I think for the community, it was a way of like, they can take care of us, they can do something instead of nothing, and they certainly did. And we felt like we owed it to the community to give that back,” Whitelaw said.

She said the community has been by her side since she lost her daughter and the fund is one way she would like to thank them.

“My number one goal is to bring the community together if we make money to raise for the scholarship fund, that's like gravy on the top but I just want people to come out and have a good time,” Whitelaw said.

The benefit is from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the community is invited to attend. Riley's mom said there will be art activities like painting rocks and flower pots in honor of Riley's passion for the arts.

“I'm happy that Riley's legacy gets to live on. As her mom, that gives me joy every day,” Whitelaw said.

