Remembering Club Q: Pay attention to your mental health

COLORADO SPRINGSREM — The significance of the Club Q tragedy means events and outcomes from that day will be prominent over the next week as one year is marked since it happened.

It is important to remember the lives lost and to remind that work still needs to happen to prevent this kind of senseless violence.

Revisiting these events could also stir-up thoughts and emotions impacting mental health.

During a conversation with Colorado Springs Firefighters who provided medical aid in the aftermath of the shooting, they said thoughts about the things they saw and experienced did not end when they left the scene.

“It was far from over,” said CSFD Medical Lieutenant, Brian Ebmeyer.

Within the department there is what is called a Peer Support system to help with mental and emotional needs following response to troubling calls for service.

“I try and set a good example for newer people that it's okay to talk about it,” said Medical Lieutenant Jeremiah Heddings, “It's okay to be affected by what we do and see and it's healthier than bottling it up and not dealing with it.”

The firefighters share their perspective because they know the tragedy at Club Q impacted others in our community.

Not only those on scene, but something I learned from it was those that were not on scene also had had some issues that they wanted to work through,” said Ebmeyer.

A conversation with someone you trust can potentially bring relief.

If anxiety and concerns persist there is nothing wrong with turning to a mental health professional.

