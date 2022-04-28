Remains of missing man found in Phantom Canyon area

FREMONT COUNTY — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office announced that the remains of Bobby Stringer were found in the Phantom Canyon area.

BLM Rangers discovered human remains on April 19, 2022, while conducting raptor counts in the area.

On April 20, 2022, recovery operations were conducted near mile marker 10, County Road 67 by Fremont County Search and Rescue, Fremont County deputies, and the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy was conducted on April 26, 2022, and the remains were identified as Stringer, who went missing in the same area on Feb. 21, 2022.

