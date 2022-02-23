Fremont County Sheriff's Office asks for public's help locating missing man

FREMONT COUNTY — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating Bobby Stringer.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they received a report that Stringer was reported missing.

They are looking for anyone who has spoken with Stringer in the last 24 hours or if anyone knows his whereabouts, contact Fremont County Dispatch at 719-276-5555 ext 8.

