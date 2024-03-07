Remains of missing El Paso County woman found on side of Highway 115

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The remains of a woman who was reported missing out of El Paso County were found on the side of Highway 115, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Beth Aper was reported missing by her sisters in August 2022. She was 55-years-old at the time.

On August 12, 2022, Aper reportedly exited a vehicle driven by her husband on Judge Orr Road and North Calhan Highway. Aper reportedly walked away with two trash bags of clothes and her cellphone.

Human remains, later identified as Aper, were found on the side of Highway 115 in Fremont County on the morning of February 24, 2024, almost a year and a half after she was last seen.

The Fremont and El Paso County Sheriff's Offices, along with the Fremont County Coroner are investigating the cause of death.

The El Paso County Sheriff, Joseph Roybal, released the following statement regarding the discovery:

“El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are aggressively following leads to understand and determine the facts in Ms. Aper’s final moments, and how she could be left callously on the side of a road. My heart goes out to her family and friends during this difficult time. My Office will not stop working on this case until we have answers.” Sheriff Joseph Roybal

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says this is still an active investigation. If you have any information regarding the case, you are asked to call the sheriff's offices tip line at (719)520-7777.

