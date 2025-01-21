Remains of missing Colorado Springs man found in Pueblo West says CSPD

PUEBLO WEST — The remains of a man who went missing who went missing from Colorado Springs in 2022 have been found.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, 28-year-old Santino Cardella was reported missing in April of 2022, at the time department said they believed foul play could be involved during their missing persons investigation.

In 2024 the department said they received information that Cardella could possibly have been buried in six parcels of land in the Pueblo West area.

By October of 2024, CSPD had acquired search warrants for the area and during a search of the area suspected human remains were located, these were later identified as Cardella by the El Paso County Coroner.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information regarding Mr. Cardella's death is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

_____

