Colorado Springs police looking for missing 27-year-old man

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for help from the public to locate 27-year-old Santino 'Tino' Cardella who is missing.

Tino is a white male, 5 feet 11 inches, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say that Cardella is transient and known to frequent the downtown area of Colorado Springs as well as the city of Fountain.

CSPD is asking for help in locating Mr. Cardella, to make sure he is ok.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Cardella is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

