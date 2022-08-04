Remains found in Clear Creek County identified as missing woman who called 911 in February, then disappeared

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The human remains found in Clear Creek County in early June have been identified as a woman who went missing after calling 911 for help getting out of the snow in February.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said the person was identified as Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, 38.

On the afternoon of Feb. 13, 2022, Tafoya-Deltoro called the Clear Creek County 911 Center from the area around Miner's Candle. She said her car was stuck in the snow. She was "possibly under duress," according to an alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

When deputies responded, they found a vehicle but could not locate her.

CBI

They searched the area extensively but did not find any sign of Tafoya-Deltoro.

As the snow melted and the search continued, they found human remains on June 4 in the same area.

The Clear Creek County Coroner’s Office has identified the remains as Tafoya-Deltoro. The cause and manner of her death are under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case can call Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office Lt. Gemillion at 303-679-2354.