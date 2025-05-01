Refugee, now Colorado Springs doctor, reflects 50 years after fall of Saigon

COLORADO SPRINGS — The fall of Saigon happened fifty years ago and had a huge impact on the life course of Colorado Springs Dermatologist, Doctor (Dr.) Vihn Chung.

“On April 30 of 1975, when Saigon fell, my mother was pregnant with me, and so I was born eight months after the fall of Saigon in South Vietnam,” said Dr. Chung.

The controversial fight between North and South Vietnam ended, and communism took over the two countries.

U.S. troops pulled out and Dr. Chung’s South Vietnamese family became the target of communist leaders.

"We lost everything," said Dr. Chung. "My family lost our business. We were kicked out of our house. We lost all possessions and our rights."

The family became refugees fleeing the country by boat and facing rejection by another country.

“When our boat arrived on the beach in Malaysia, the Malaysian military towed us back out to sea, cut the ropes and left us to die. So, that was how we were treated,” said Dr. Chung.

After nearly a week adrift, they were rescued by the Christian humanitarian organization World Vision and then ended up in Arkansas where members of a Lutheran church sponsored their relocation.

They were a family in poverty, in a strange place, and struggling with a new language. There was some discrimination, countered by many caring people.

"When Saigon fell in 1975, for most people, they thought that was the end of the world, that everything is gone, but the fact that I can walk into my clinic today and take care of Vietnam veterans is proof that not all is gone," said Dr. Chung.

Dr. Chung's father worked in a factory and his family ran an eatery. Hard work made way for Dr. Chung's graduation from Harvard, and now a successful dermatology practice in Colorado Springs.

“Among my favorite patients are veterans, and among my favorite veterans are Vietnam veterans," said Dr. Chung.

Dr. Chung is also an unapologetic man of faith who remembers a dark past eased by the compassion of individuals and looking to the future.

“I think for me, it gives me hope," said Dr. Chung. "It gives me hope because I need to be reminded that despite how challenging things may be, that there's always goodness. And I think good will prevail.

Dr. Chung shares his experience to bring perspective and offer hope as other conflicts continue around the world.

He knows firsthand how war brings out the worst in some people. At the same time, individuals choosing to do good made a profound and positive impact on his life.

