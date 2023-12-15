Refreeze⏤SoCo plow crews advise caution heading into Friday commute

COLORADO SPRINGS — Caution is advised for Southern Colorado roads through Friday morning.

Most side roads remain snow packed and slick following the snowstorm that moved out Thursday afternoon.

On roads where there is a lot of traffic snow melted but with little to no sun through the day roads did not dry.

“Precipitation is already here,” said Colorado Springs Streets Operations Manager, Clint Brown, “It's overcast, it's not going to dry out until we get some sunshine. So, until that point, we need to be aware of temperatures, and just dropping even a few degrees below freezing can make a significant impact to traction on roadways.”

The evolving plan is street crews doing multiple passes over roads to monitor roads and do treatments as necessary.

They could drive over a road and not need to do any kind of treatment with one pass.

Then as it gets colder and freezing is more likely they may see the need to drop their plow blade or spread some de-icing material.

“We will have crews in all throughout the night and a.m. hours and we will reevaluate probably mid-morning tomorrow and see what the road conditions are and what the forecast is,” said Brown.

Sun is in the forecast through the weekend will expedite the return to drier conditions on roads.

