Reducing firefighter line-of-duty deaths: CSFD honored for excellence

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is getting national recognition for groundbreaking programs aimed at reducing firefighter line-of duty deaths and injuries.

“From well-being initiatives to innovative technologies to revamp safety protocols, the department is consistently ahead of the curve, setting an example for fire departments across the nation,” said Nationa; Fallen Firefighter Foundation (NFFF) CEO, Victor Stagnaro.

Colorado Springs Fire Department was awarded the Ronald J. Siarnicki Seal of Excellence Award.

“The work of the Colorado Springs Fire Department stands out as a model of leadership, innovation and relentless dedication,” said Stagnaro.

“It really focuses on firefighter wellness, health and safety, and that means a lot to us to be able to be recognized for that,” said Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal.

The recognition is because of multiple unique programs initiated by Colorado Springs Fire Department that address issues like cancer risk, heart and respiratory well-being, and mental health.





