Red Rock Open Space reroutes and reclamation nearing completion

COLORADO SPRINGS — A half dozen major projects aimed at improving red rock open space in Colorado Springs are nearing completion.

Projects include things like rerouting trails and removing an old manmade retention pond that state water managers determined was illegal.

Some of the trail work leaves newly closed segments that look torn up and not very natural.

Project managers say it is a technique used on purpose.

“Does not look as beautiful the first year or two but it really helps to promote closing that off from the public, gives a little bit more opportunity for the grass seed to retain some of the moisture in the soil and take off,” said Colorado Springs Parks, Senior Landscape Architect, David Deitemeyer.

Five of the projects are complete.

The remaining one will run a couple of weeks longer than planned in part because of all the rain earlier this summer.

“We have some additional signage going in,” said Deitemeyer, “We're really, really asking for those users to respect those closures so that we can ensure that that reclamation work can take off and be successful.”

When workers are gone the sustainability of the open space is dependent on park users staying off areas marked as sensitive and following designated routes.

____

