Red panda Scout at the Pueblo Zoo passes away unexpectedly

Pueblo Zoo
Scout, a red panda at the Pueblo Zoo, passed away unexpectedly on Monday despite efforts from their vet staff.
Posted at 10:06 PM, Apr 23, 2024
Courtesy Photo: Pueblo Zoo

He was eight years old, and the Pueblo Zoo says he had a fun personality. They say their Keepers loved training and encouraging him with his favorite foods, grapes and apples.

Scout arrived from the Buffalo Zoo in September 2023 as part of the Species Survival Plan Program (SSP), which manages a species population with the interest and cooperation of Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Certified Related Facilities and Sustainability Partners.

Courtesy Photo: Pueblo Zoo

When Scout arrived, the Pueblo Zoo says they hoped he would be a companion of their female red panda, Momo.

The Pueblo Zoo says Scout will be dearly missed, and they ask that you keep their Keepers and Vet team in your thoughts.
