Red panda Scout at the Pueblo Zoo passes away unexpectedly

PUEBLO, Colo. — Scout, a red panda at the Pueblo Zoo, passed away unexpectedly on Monday despite efforts from their vet staff.

He was eight years old, and the Pueblo Zoo says he had a fun personality. They say their Keepers loved training and encouraging him with his favorite foods, grapes and apples.

Scout arrived from the Buffalo Zoo in September 2023 as part of the Species Survival Plan Program (SSP), which manages a species population with the interest and cooperation of Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Certified Related Facilities and Sustainability Partners.

When Scout arrived, the Pueblo Zoo says they hoped he would be a companion of their female red panda, Momo.

The Pueblo Zoo says Scout will be dearly missed, and they ask that you keep their Keepers and Vet team in your thoughts.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.