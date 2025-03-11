Red flag warnings: Evaluate your wildfire mitigation plan

COLORADO SPRINGS — Red flag warnings this week are also a reason to think about the status of your wildfire mitigation.

“Something people sometimes don't think about (is) how often they need to be doing this mitigation work,” said Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), Wildfire Mitigation Division Administrator, Jessica McIntire.

The calendar shows it is still winter for another week and half. Evidence of the season is dead and dormant vegetation.

At the same time, temperatures are creeping into the 60s. Add in wind and fire danger jumps.

Fire pros point out that mitigation is more than cutting away tree limbs.

“We recommend not allowing grasses to get higher than four inches, but that also includes leaves, mulch, other types of light, flashy fuels. So that is an activity that homeowners should be doing regularly throughout the year,” said McIntire.

Anyone in Colorado Springs can schedule an in-person visit from a CSFD fire mitigation expert to evaluate fire risk around their home.

“Not only do you want to create a plan, but you want to create an idea of what you should start first and how you're going to put that into place,” said McIntire, “We would really encourage people to call early. Our chipping season is going to be starting in May, and when that kicks off, we have a lot of homeowners requesting on site consultations.”

Wildfire mitigation is a process of doing what needs immediate attention and revisiting previous work needing some maintenance.





