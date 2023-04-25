Red Creek Fire in Custer County at 6 acres, 80% containment

CUSTER COUNTY, Colorado — The Red Creek Fire, which is burning in Custer County, is now 80% contained, according to the United States Forest Service. The fire is burning 5 miles southeast of Wetmore, Colorado.

The fire was first reported at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, as ground and air resources responded to the fire. Just after 11 a.m. Monday morning, the US Forest Service reported that the fire was 6 acres in size.

There are no structures that are threatened by the fire, and no evacuations are in place. According to the Forest Service, the fire was human-caused. There have been no injuries reported as a result of this fire.

News 5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.