Recycle your Christmas tree with Treecycle in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — If you got a real Christmas tree this year and aren't sure what to do with it after the holidays are over consider recycling it with Treecycle.

The effort organized by El Paso County helps reduce waste, creates mulch, and supports youth development non-profits.

Trees and donations will be accepted from 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on the first two weekends in January at the following locations:



Baptist Rd Trailhead

Falcon Trailhead

Cottonwood Creek Park

UCHealth Park

Rock Ledge Ranch

Memorial Park

"The opportunity to do something with those trees, productive and turn them into mulch at the end of the season is certainly great to see. And keeping them out of the landfills is even more important." says Steve Czarnecki of Colorado Springs Youth Sports

You can also drop your trees off at Rocky Top Resources on E Las Vegas St on weekdays and Saturdays through December 30.

They'll take trees again January 3 through the 15; then again from January 18 through the 31st.