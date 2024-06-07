Recovering and still planning to race at the Pikes Peak APEX

In mountain bike racing things get broken, including people.

Zim Reichart broke his wrist on a training ride a little over a month ago.

“Went down a steep rock section and went over the handlebars,” said Reichaert, I didn't know that it was broken, and we didn't really go to the doctor because it didn't seem too bad.

He kept riding for several weeks and went down again.

“Slipped on a rock, and then cut my elbow open on a rock, and had to go into an Urgent Care to get stitches.”

The elbow needing stitches was the same one with the injured wrist.

Reichart said, “They were feeling around, and felt my wrist and said, Yeah, this might be broken.

He left the urgent care with stitches and a cast.

He had to modify his training for the Pikes Peak APEX and spend more time on a road bike than a mountain bike.

“It's just kind of hard to grip the handlebar without your thumb.”

Just a day before the first stage of the race, a doctor at Children’s Hospital gave a cautious okay to race and the cast was removed.

With a clear to ride and a wrist brace for support Reichart is more concerned about racing three days in a row.

“I've only done a one-day race. So, this will be new for sure, and really difficult.”

At the APEX the Air Academy High School junior will be on course with top riders in the sport.

He said, “It is really awesome just to be able to see kind of like where you stack up with all these really good riders, and just to be pushed and see if you can push them.”

Click here for more information on the Pikes Peak APEX.





Update on the Drake Power Plant deconstruction CSU says their progress in the last couple of months has been significant. They say they've ensured crew safety and protected the surrounding area through the process. A follow up on demolition efforts at the Drake Power Plant in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.