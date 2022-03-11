Recent storms helping Colorado snowpack

COLORADO SPRINGS — The current string of storms bringing snow to Colorado is a boost to snowpack. "Typically, March and April are the wettest months," said Jennifer Kemp with Colorado Springs Utilities. It is important for the state’s water supply.

Reservoir levels are currently where they need to be for this time of year with more than a two-year supply. Snowpack depends on the river basin. Levels vary from 85 up to 95 percent of average.

Snow depth, also the water equivalent in the snow is calculated and tracked closely by utility companies. "To make sure we have adequate supply for our community," said Kemp.

Only, there is more to the water supply equation. You must consider the extended drought trend in the west. On the U.S. drought map most of southern Colorado is in severe drought.

Dry conditions can suck up water in the snowpack. "For example, how thirsty are the soils? So that when we get that run-off, will much be absorbed into the ground or actually come down into our streams and rivers," said Kemp.

There is also data showing water users in Colorado are good at conservation. “It's very important that we manage our water supply well and that our customers continue to be mindful of their water use," said Kemp.

